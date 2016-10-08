Crawley Town's Dean Cox ready for Burgess Hill Town debut against Bullard's Leatherhead

Crawley Town's Dean Cox is ready for his loan debut for Burgess Hill Town against Jimmy Bullard's Leatherhead this afternoon.

Midfielder Cox goes straight into the starting line-up as the Hillians look to extend their nine match unbeaten run.

In the match programme, manager Ian Chapman said: "We welcome Dean Cox into the side for his first game for the club.

"Dean will be with us until Jan, and I really hope the younger players watch, listen and learn from him.

"He is a great signing for us, and like any player will need time to settle, but the good thing is he already knows a number of the lads and most of my coaching staff."

Crawley Town face Hartlepool away today.

