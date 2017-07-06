Crawley Town's new striker Verheydt says he is 'hungry to score goals'

Striker Thomas Verheydt believes Harry Kewell can make him a better and complete player and that he is 'always hungry to score goals'.

The 6ft 3.5ins former MVV Maastricht forward signed for the Reds today (Thursday). Watch Verhedyt great strike for MVV below

And he exclusively told the Crawley Observer that he is a hard worker and believes Reds new coach Kewell can make him a more complete player.

He told us: "I always wanted to play football in England. I hear good stories about the club and the city.

"And the club have a well known trainer on board. And of course I look forward to working with the coach Harry Kewell.

"He was a big player and I think he can make me a better and more complete player."

Reds fans were hoping the club would sign a new striker after James Collins left last week after signing for Luton Town for an undisclosed fee. And 25-year-old Verheydt believes he will be a good target man for Crawley.

He said: "I'm a target man. I am a good headerer of the ball and work hard. I'm always hungry to score goals. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a player for who I watch matches for. He is also a striker and target man and he scores perfect goals."

Verheydt, who has also played for Jodan Boys and Jsselmeervogels (where he scored 27 goals in 56 games), knows the football will be different in England

He said: "I think there a big differents between the Dutch and the English leagues. In Holland they wanna play Good and cared football. In England is t more working hard for every meter. But i like both, so i will be adjust myself and have 4 weeks to train hard at Crawley, and then i Will be ready for the real work.

Director of Football Selim Gaygusuz told the club's website said: “Thomas is a great signing for us and we’re hoping he can play a big part in the side next season.

“Like Moussa (Sanoh) and Enzio (Boldewijn) we believe Thomas can have a big impact on the team and build an affiliation with the fans.

“We recognised that after losing James (Collins) we had to recruit in this area of the pitch, and believe Thomas is someone who can step up to the mark.”