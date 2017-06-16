Crawley Town to face Harry Redknapp's Birmingham City in Carabao Cup

Harry Kewell's men will travel to Birmingham City in the first round of the newly-named Carabao Cup.

This will be the first time Crawley have played Birmingham City in a competitive fixture.

Last season Crawley Town exited the competition in the first round despite Enzio Boldewijn’s first goal in English football for the club, as Dermot Drummy’s side lost 2-1 to Wolves at Molineux.

The first-round draw was streamed live on skysports.com and on Facebook from Bangkok today (Friday) at 1pm.

Seventy EFL Clubs were in the draw, which is regionalised to minimise travelling time for supporters. Seedings were decided by the each club’s finishing position in last season’s EFL.

Round one of the Carabao Cup will take place immediately after the season openers, with midweek slots on the week commencing Monday, August 7.