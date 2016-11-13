A fan’s view: Cambridge was a game to forget

On Saturday even the Crawley Town mascot Reggie the Red walked out with 15 minutes to play.

It was just one of those days.

It was certainly a game to forget but it could of been so different had Crawley built on the quick start they made.

James Collins’ clever finish inside 10 minutes should of been the catalyst to go on to a much needed morale-boosting win.

But instead Crawley sat back and invited pressure which eventually Cambridge capitalised on, helped by two big defensive errors. We can only hope that Joe McNerney and Mark Connolly aren’t out for too long, because there doesn’t seem to be a plan B.

What’s needed is Yosh Yorwerth to come back from his exile in South Wales. He was one of the reasons our fortunes changed last year. I was at Newport County away on a Tuesday night last season when Josh first made his debut for the club.

We had been on a horrid run before that game shipping goals for fun. That night at Rodney Parade Yorwerth was a rock at the back and we ended up winning the game 3-0.

His performance was only over shadowed by the two excellent strikes from the now departed Gwion Edwards.

By the time this goes to print we would of played our FA Cup replay at Bristol Rovers.

There is no doubt about it, a victory would not only swell the coffers but it would also gives us a realistic chance of reaching the third round with a home tie against either Taunton or Barrow awaiting us in round two. Let’s just hope we have prevailed.

Something positive that happened off the pitch last week was a message I received through the supporters’ facebook group that I run ‘CRAWLEY TOWN 4 LIFE’ from the manager of the Jubilee Oak pub in Crawley high street offering us Crawley fans a 20% discount off our food bill on a match day on production of a match day ticket or season ticket. Something a few of us Reds fans made good use of last Saturday. Thank you Leigh-Anne!

I can’t wrap up this week’s column without mentioning the three Scottish fans complete with kilts and Crawley town attire that attended our game against Cambridge Utd last Saturday.

After witnessing Scotland lose at Wembley on the Friday night they chose to take in Crawley’s game with Cambridge.

It’s fair to say they livened up the home end on what was otherwise a miserable afternoon. Great meeting you guys and we look forward to seeing you south of the border at a Crawley game again soon!

