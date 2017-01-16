A FAN’S VIEW: Pay What You Can exceeds all expectations

Not since May 2015, Coventry City at home and our fateful relegation to League Two had the Checkatrade Stadium seen a bigger attendance than last Saturday’s.

A very impressive 4,266 turned up to witness a dominant Crawley Town defeat Hartlepool United 1-0, thanks to yet another sublime James Collins finish.

Crawley Town fan Steve Herbert SUS-160111-112347002

The performance and result were just what the club and the Crawley regulars had hoped for.

What is hoped for now is that those newbies and the old school stay away fans can now be convinced to lay siege to fortress Broadfield once more.

That’s four home wins on the bounce now and with a massive home game coming up this weekend against Portsmouth, there really is every reason to get exited once again!

The club and board have to be applauded for the Pay What You Can offer.

It certainly exceeded all expectations with an extra 2,000 souls through the turnstiles.

It just shows once again the potential of the club and hopefully new fans have been born by what they witnessed.

I read somewhere that the idea was suggested by a certain Bruce Talbot who is the media relations manager at Crawley Town, who’s role is probably one of the most important at the club away from the playing side.

With the ever-increasing popularity of Twitter, Facebook, etc, social media really is the main tool when it comes to reaching out to new potential audiences.

With Crawley Town in action for just 90 minutes every week, Bruce is the man who brings you everything Crawley Town via tweets and posts during the week including pre and post-match interviews.

His work-rate and passion for CTFC are there for all to see and I would just like to take this opportunity to congratulate him for the amazing hard work and effort that goes into doing what he does.

Looking ahead to this Saturday and 2008 FA Cup winners Portsmouth come to town. We will probably have an even bigger crowd than last Saturday.

Pompey had already sold out their full allocation of 2,300 over a week ago.

Any Reds fans without a ticket, I really urge you to snap up the remaining home tickets on sale and help back the boys to hopefully another fine victory.

Although the game itself will be a real test of character and show us how good we really are.

We were beaten fair and square at Fratton Park at the start of the season.

Any kind of result on Saturday would be a huge marker to the rest of League Two and help to keep the Reds fine run going.

It’s going to be another exciting build up to this weekend’s match. The feel good factor has certainly returned to the club. Long may it continue!

COYR