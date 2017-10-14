Billy Clifford looks ahead to Grimsby

Crawley Town midfielder Billy Clifford aims to continue their impressive away form when they travel to Grimsby Town today.

Reds have gained three wins and a draw and two defeats on their travels in League 2 this season.

They go into this game having won their last two away games at Morecambe (1-0) and Barnet (2-1).

Clifford scored the winner last week in Lancashire direct from a corner kick on his first league appearance of the season.

He wants to keep this good run going and recognised how important Reds’ fans are during their trips.

Clifford said: “Grimsby is a very difficult place to go to. They’ve got a good support, they are a big, strong physical side.

“Our away form has been pretty good; hopefully we can carry on that run and if we can turn around our home performances and results at home we can slowly creep up the table and be a problem.

“Saturday will be a a very difficult game; we’ve got to go there fully focussed and up for a battle.”

Clifford acknowledged the wonderful support of the away fans which have helped them on the road this season.

He said: “The away fans are fantastic. 60-odd travelled up to Morecambe and you can really hear them throughout the game.

“Hopefully we can carry on that level of performance on Saturday.”