Boldewijn buoyant ahead of daunting Robins task

Enzio Boldewijn believes Crawley Town can get their first League 2 points on the board today.

Reds, currently bottom of the Football League and pointless following three league matches to date, face a daunting trip to league leaders Swindon Town (3pm).

It will be a second time in four games that Crawley have come up against a team coming down from League 1 last season, after they welcomed Port Vale on the opening-day.

Reds were edged out 3-1 in that one, but Dutch winger Boldewijn is optimistic his team can claim their first points this season at The County Ground.

He said: "We go there with a positive mindset, looking to take all three points. It's going to be a hard game but I hope the fans get behind us to get us a first win this season.

"I think with the way we play it can be an interesting game. It's quite a big stadium, they have some good players, so it is going to be a hard match.

"It's still early in the season and we have no reason to be scared of any team we come up against. We've got a chance to go to them, put on a good performance and come away with something."

