Cambridge game may come too soon for comeback trio

Crawley Town’s home match against Cambridge United this afternoon may be coming too soon for those players who are coming back from injury.

Long-term injured Jordan Roberts, Matt Harrold and Addison Garnett all made substitute appearances during Reds’ 4-0 defeat against Southampton under-23s in the Checkatrade Trophy.

For Roberts it was his first action in a Crawley Town shirt since coming on against Luton Town on September 17, having orginally injured his toe in EFL Cup against Wolves on August 9.

Garnett has been on the sidelines all season with a hamstring strain suffered in pre-season against Lewes but came on for the whole of the second half in what was his competitive debut.

Harrold has been out with knee and Achilles tendon injuries but came on for Billy Clifford eight minutes into the second half in what was only his second appearance off the bench since August.

Head coach Dermot Drummy said: “They’ve been out for a long time, so this was an ideal game to bring them back into.

Could any of the returning players be realistically pushing to be in his plans to play against Cambridge.

He said: “It will very be tough to expect any player to come on and perform after being out so long, so yes and no.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.