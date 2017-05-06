Caretaker manager Harrold wants Crawley Town to end season with a win

Crawley Town striker Matt Harrold wants his fellow players to find something extra today to send the fans home happy.

The popular player who has been out injured for much of the campaign takes charge for Reds’ final game of the season.

Crawley Town player and caretaker manager Matt Harrold takes the team's training session at the Checkatrade Stadium today ahead of taking charge in their final match of the season against Mansfield Town. Picture by James Boardman, Telephoto Images.

Crawley host their former manager Steve Evans’ play-off chasing club Mansfield Town at the Checkatrade Stadium, kick-off 5.30pm.

Harrold was asked to lead the side with just 48 hours’ notice following the departure on Thursday of former chief coach Dermot Drummy.

He said: “There was a lot to process, a lot of worry and anxiety, naturally.

“There isn’t loads of pressure on me - I want to do well.

“As it’s the last game of the season we want to give the fans something to shout about.

“It’s a game where we’re not under any mad pressure.

“We’re not getting relegated, we just want to win the game and hopefully if people can go home a bit happier then they have been recently.”

Harrold is not planning to make any major changes as he agrees with they way they already prepare and set-up for matches.

He said: “There’s no magic formula, no magic wand. There’s nothing they’ve been doing wrong.

“People don’t always realis, we prepare for games, we have presentations, we do everything.

“I’m going to keep so much of it the same because a lot of it I believe in.

“All my job is to get something out of the lads.

“Hopefully I’m well respected within the dressing room and they can just find else something within them for one game to go home happy.

“I haven’t actually picked the team, although I have a good idea, we have a few wounded out there there are a few players I have to check on for fitness in the morning.

“Whatever happens I just hope the lads go out and play for the shirt.”