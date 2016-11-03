Carlisle defeat shows what we must improve to be in promotion contention, says Drummy

Defeat at Carlisle United has shown Crawley Town what it takes to be in promotion contention, according to Dermot Drummy.

The head coach says there were lessons to be learned after reflecting on last weekend’s 3-1 defeat from their mammoth trip up north.

The loss leaves Reds winless in their last four with two draws and two defeats, but they still remain tenth, just two points off the League Two play-off places.

Drummy was particularly disappointed in the cheapness of the goals Reds gave away and highlighted some defensive frailties.

But he is also working on improving his side’s attacking threat after analysing the game video this week.

The head coach said: “The goals are really disappointing when you look at them again, because players were asked to pick up certain players and they didn’t do their jobs.

“The goal when the ball gets thrown back, we were in the wrong position and I specifically heard Matt (Gray) tell a player to threaten the man that put the cross in.

“That was the disappointing side, but the pleasing bit was the spirit and the fitness levels to go the second half. The bottom line is we learn from it and analyse it, it wasn’t a 3-1 hammering, but they took our chances and we didn’t.

“I am working on that. It was a good learning curve, they are unbeaten and the lads will learn, we don’t just dismiss it, we look at it and learn from it.”

Drummy also admitted that it was a good gauge of where his Crawley Town side currently are in the pecking order in League Two.

He added: “They are, for me, a side that are strong and are very good at set-plays. We are not very good at set-plays - I think we have had 60-plus corners and scored three goals.

“We have the lowest shots ratio so I have to improve those stats, not only by playing attacking football, but I feel we do sometimes need to deliver the ball earlier.

“That is Carlisle’s level, for us to get to that level, we have to be better at set-plays, defend better and I am sure football-wise we will get up the table.

“It’s our defensive frailties and it’s not just one player trust me. I can show you all the goals and there are errors from people leading up to them.

“It shows the level that we need to improve, but that is a good marker for us.”

