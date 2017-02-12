Chance to study and learn from Crawley Town hero Sergio Torres

The Russell Martin Academy Football programme is looking for talented footballers between the ages of 16-19 to continue their academic and footballing career development.

They are running this programme at Ifield Community College.

Students will study a double OCR Level 3 diploma in sport. They will also have the option to take OCR science or other A-level courses if they wish.

They will also be running a female players programme for girls of all abilities alongside the boys’ programme.

It provides the chance for players to combine an intensive 11-a-side football training and college fixture programme with games against professional teams.

The programmes will be led by ex-professional player and Crawley Town legend Sergio Torres with assistant coaches.

All hold UEFA B and A license qualifications. Russell Martin (Norwich City captain and Scotland international) will also be down to take some sessions with the players.

ICC head teacher Rob Corbett said: “The Russell Martin Academy is great opportunity for a greater range of students to study for a range of academic courses while developing the sport they love.

“We have the unique opportunity for students to work with top level coaches, including Sergio Torres from Crawley Town, and the backing of a Premier League footballer alongside a choice of level 3 qualifications which can lead to a university degree.”

They are running a trial for the programme, open to male and female players at Ifield Community College on: Monday, February 20 12.30-2.30pm at: Oakwood Football Club, Tinsley Lane, Crawley, RH10 8AT.

To register your interest in attending the trial date please email info@russellmartinacademy.co.ukor call 07921338956.