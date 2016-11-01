Chapman praises Crawley star Cox

Burgess Hill Town manager Ian Chapman has praised Dean Cox for his starring role in his side’s 5-1 demolition of Beaconsfield SYCOB in the FA Trophy first qualifying round.

The former Leyton Orient fans’ favourite bossed the game, scoring two goals and setting up three others.

Burgess Hill Town FC v Leatherhead FC . manager chapman. Pic Steve Robards SR1630513 SUS-160810-182415001

Cox was playing his third game while on loan for the Ryman Premier club from Crawley Town.

He is keeping fit by playing for his local club Hill while he waits until January before he can play for his contracted club, Crawley Town.

Cox, 29, cannot play for his professional club until then as he was signed after the close of the transfer deadline window.

Chapman said: “He was the difference Saturday. I feel every game he is getting sharper.

“He does the simple things properly, he doesn’t complicate his game. He gets the ball in the right areas and his crosses are terrific.

“The main thing for me is, and I knew this wouldn’t be a problem, his attitude has been unbelievable.”

Chapman was impressed with Cox’s work ethic.

He said: “Sometimes when you step down, you can take liberties because it’s too easy for you. But he just works so hard for the team.

“I think a few of the lads now, when he plays, they enjoy it.”

Chapman believes Cox’s outstanding example can rub off on the rest of the team.

He said: “The time he is with us, we can work on the training pitch but when you have someone of that experience and you are watching and playing with him, I hope the young lads are thinking, ‘that’s the way I should be doing things.’”

