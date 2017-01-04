Chelsea legend Frank Lampard would do a great job at Brighton says Crawley’s Dermot Drummy

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard would do a great job playing for Brighton, according to Crawley Town boss Dermot Drummy.

The Reds head coach knew the former England star during his time managing the academy and under-21s team at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard, 38, has completed his two-year contract at MLS club New York City and is looking to make a return to English football.

Chelsea’s all-time topscorer with 211 goals from midfield has been linked with the Albion and Crystal Palace.

Drummy said: “Frank is a tremendous player and I could see him returning to England and play at Premier League level.

“He would certainly grace any club he went to and score goals.

“I am sure (Brighton manager) Chris Hughton will know what he can do and I could see them going up this year.

“Chris has got the experience with Newcastle and will have learnt from last year, when they were unlucky not to get promoted.”

Drummy has great memories of Lampard, who allowed the under-21s at Chelsea to train with him.

The Crawley supremo said: “Frank was always happy to work with the youth. We (the under-21s) went to train with him and saw the level he was at.

“He was a great example to the younger players.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.