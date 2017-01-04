Chelsea youngsters Davey and Beeney return from loan at Crawley Town

Crawley Town goalkeeper Mitch Beeney and defender Alex Davey have returned to Chelsea at the end of their loans.

Arriving in August, 22-year-old Davey made 18 appearances including 13 starts.

Mitch Beeney takes a free kick from the back during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Stevenage and Crawley Town at The Lamex. September 10th 2016 Jack Beard / Crawley Observer +44 7967 642437 SUS-161009-171500008

Beeney, 21, was signed in June and made four starts.

Head coach Dermot Drummy said: “I’d like to thank Alex and Mitch for their efforts with us.

“They were both model young professionals and we wish them all the best for their respective futures.”

