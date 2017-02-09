Collins shortlisted for Skybet PFA League 2 Player of the Month gong

In-form Crawley Town striker James Collins has been nominated for the Skybet PFA League 2 player of the month award.

During the month he has been in scintillating form and scored a superb four goals in four matches to clinch wins against Yeovil Town (2-0) and Hartlepool (1-0).

A vital equaliser against Notts County nearly earned Reds an away draw before a late goal sent them home with a 2-1 defeat.

Then on Saturday he gave Crawley the lead against Stevenage before their opponents scored two late goals to settle the game 2-1.

He faces fierce competition for the award from a stellar shortlist of contenders, including Doncaster's John Marquis, Exeter's David Wheeler and Mansfield's Rhys Bennett, Colchester's Kurtis Guthrie and former Carlisle striker Charlie Wyke, who completed a deadline day move to League One side Bradford.

The shortlist was chosen by Sky Sports panel which is made up by Paul Merson, Peter Beagrie, Mike Riley - general manager of the Professional Game Match Officials - and Malcolm Clarke, chairman of the Football Supporters’ Federation.

Voting closes at 7pm tonight, to cast yours, visit PFA Fans’ Player of the Month Award voting.



