Coventry 1 Crawley 0: Reds knocked out of trophy by Sordell goal

Crawley Town bowed out of the Checkatrade Trophy at the hands of League One side Coventry City.

Despite plenty of chances to level the score, a 27th minute goal by Marvin Sordell was enough to put Coventry through to the last-16.

Reds made six changes to the side which lost 5-0 at Yeovil with Mitch Beeney, Lewis Young, Kaby Dajo, Sanchez Watt, Josh Yorwerth and Chris Arthur coming in.

Glenn Morris, Alex Davey, Andre Blackman, Josh Payne, Jordan Roberts and skipper Jimmy Smith were all rested.

Sordell and George Thomas had chances for the hosts in the opening exchanges.

Crawley had chances at the other end through Adi Yussuf and Billy Clifford, who forced Reice Charles Cook to make a fine save.

Beeney, in Reds’ goal, made a full-length save to deny a low shot by Sordell.

Coventry scored the only goal of the game when Jodi Jones’ cross was deflected by Connolly to Sordell, who easily put the chance away.

Crawley responded with some fine work by Aryan Tajbakhsh who supplied Young to cross towards Yussuf, who lifted his difficult shot over the bar.

Yussuf kept the home defence busy with another shot which was well blocked as Reds continued to press for an equaliser.

Dermot Drummy made two substitutions at half-time, bringing on Conor Henderson and Jason Banton for James Collins and Clifford.

Crawley twice went close to scoring when Yussuf fired over and then in another effort, Yussuf nearly set-up Henderson to have a go but the ball was cleared.

Crawley made their third substitution as Sanchez Watt was replaced by Enzio Boldewijn.

In some fine play by Reds, Djalo put Yussuf through on goal, only to be denied by keeper Charles-Cook.

Crawley continued their attacks, but City substitute Marcus Tudgay nearly made it 2-0 when he put a shot narrowly wide.

Henderson was in a good position to net from Boldwewijn in the area, but his off-balance shot was knocked to safety.

REDS: Beeney, Young (capt), Connolly, Yorwerth, Arthur, Tajbakhsh, Djalo, Yussuf, Clifford (Henderson 46), Collins (Banton 46), Watt (Boldewijn 60)

Unused subs: Mersin, Boldewijn, Smith, Garnett

COVENTRY: Charles-Cook, Bigirimana, Willis (capt), Turnbull, Page, Rose, McCann, Jones, Sordell, G.Thomas, McBean

Attendance: 1,338 (57 away)

