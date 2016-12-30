Cox wants to help Reds push on to the play-offs

Dean Cox is keen to make a big impact on Crawley Town when he makes his debut in the coming weeks.

The former Leyton Orient star left the O’s in September and soon joined Reds.

But he has been unable to make his debut due as he signed for Crawley after the end of the August transfer window.

Cox, who scored 59 goals for Orient in 275 appearances, finally said goodbye to his fans when Crawley visited Brisbane Road on Boxing Day, losing 3-2.

To keep fit in the meantime he has dropped down three divisions to play for Ryman League football for his local club, Burgess Hill Town, whose manager had worked with Cox before when the they were both at Brighton.

Having played eight league match and several cup games, the loan deal has now been completed with Chapman giving his star signing a glowing report.

He said: “It’s been great to help out an ex-manager of mine (Ian Chapman), who was a youth manager of a young Dean Cox when he was coming up through the youth at Brighton and it’s helped both parties.

“I’ve helped them (Burgess hill) get a few wins and scored a few goals.

“It’s an opportunity to get fit and it’s worked well for both sides.

“I’ve been training with Crawley Monday and Friday and been playing weekends for Burgess Hill.

“Mentally its been a strange situation, it’s been hard I won’t deny. I have gone in everyday with the boys and getting used to them. They are a good bunch of lads and I’ve had a good laugh with them.

“I’m looking forward to playing for Crawley.

“My hopes in the short term are to get in the team, keep my place and I pride myself with scoring goals and providing assists.

“My focus was to get fit and play well.

“You’ve got to stay strong and work as hard as you can and hopefully the benefits will be there in January when I can play for Crawley.

“I think playing games and integrating with the team on a daily basis has worked out.”

He added: “I want to push up as high as we can get, I hope to reach the play-offs.

“If we can recapture the form we had at the start of the season on a consistent basis we can do that.”

Cox hopes any new players head coach Dermot Drummy brings in will help the team and believes the addition of them, himself coming into the squad plus the eventual return of Matt Harrold can help them push on towards reaching the play-offs.

He said: “I think every team will want to improve in January. I think having more good players will only enhance the team going forward.

“I want to show Dermot Drummy and the fans what I can do!”

