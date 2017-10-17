Crawley 0 Chesterfield 2: Reds lose at home to bottom of the table side

Crawley Town suffered their sixth home defeat in seven matches when they lost to bottom of the table Chesterfield.

Two late second half goals by Kristian Dennis and Jordan Flores ended a dismal run of six successive defeats for the Derbyshire club.

Harry Kewell made one change to the side which drew 0-0 at Grimsby with Jordan Roberts returning from suspension in place of Ibrahim Meite who was on the bench.

Both sides observed a minute’s silence in memory of Crawley’s under-23s coach Turgut Esendagli who passed away last week.

Chesterfield’s Andy Kellett had a go on goal after a nice move but Mark Connolly made a timely block.

At the other end Dannie Bulman hot a shot from outside the area over the bar as Reds looked to impose themselves.

The Spireites’ Kellett fired a shot which Glenn Morris got down well to save.

Roberts played a good ball towards Joe McNerney who flicked on but was denied by ‘keeper Joe Anyon.

Towards the end of the half Jimmy Smith launched a shot from a dangerous position which was stopped by the visitors’ custodian.

Dennon Lewis looked good down the right flank and he combined well with Billy Clifford’s whose effort flew over the bar.

Chesterfield’s Kristian Dennis forced Morris into action, saving the chance with his leg.

Kewell made a substitution at the start of the second half, bringing on midfielder Josh Payne into central defence in place of Mark Connolly, who was injured.

A good move led to a quickly-taken shot by Clifford but he didn’t get full power on the ball and it was gathered by Anyon.

Two great saves from both ‘keepers served to bring the game to life.

Roberts forced a brilliant save from keeper Anyon from a free-kick from the right.

Then Chesterfield’s Flores was denied by an outstanding diving save by Morris.

The visitors took the lead in the 73rd minute when Flores struck a free-kick towards Sam Hird who knocked the ball back across the face of goal before Dennis volleyed into the net.

Flores then sealed victory when he struck in the 89th minute from the edge of the area.

Reds were threw players forward including substitutes Panutche Camara and Ibrahim Meite but they could not put the opposing keeper under pressure.

Some Crawley fans showed their displeasure at yet another home defeat by leaving the stadium before the final whistle while others booed the players off the field.

REDS: Morris, McNerney, Connolly (Payne 46), Boldewijn, Smith (capt), Roberts, Clifford, Evina, Bulman (Meite 82), Lelan, Lewis (Camara 71)

Unused subs: Doherty, Mersin, Djalo, Tajbakhsh

CHESTERFIELD: Anyon, Hird, Wiseman, Evatt, Dennis (Dimaio 85), Rowley (De Girolamo 87), Flores, Kellett (Briggs 76), Reed, Barry, Weir (capt).

Unused subs: O’Grady, Maguire, Mourt, Briggs, Jones

REFEREE: Nick Kinseley

ATTENDANCE: 1,516 (157 away)