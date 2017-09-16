Crawley 0 Notts County 1: Early second half goal sinks Reds

Crawley Town suffered a defeat at home to high-flyers Notts County.

The visitors clinched their fourth win in a row and took the lead early in the second half through Jorge Grant.

Crawley FC v Notts County Fc. Kevin Nolan and Harry Kewell. Pic Steve Robards SR1723053 SUS-170916-160341001

Crawley made two changes to the side which drew at Stevenage on Tuesday with Josh Payne and Mark Randall coming in for Josh Doherty who is on the bench and Dennon Lewis who has concussion.

New signing on loan from Cardiff City Ibrahim Meite makes his first home start in a league match having scored on Tuesday night.

Jordan Roberts was named on the bench having missed the last two games through injury, alongside fit-again Mark Connolly.

Notts County also make two changes with Jorge Grant and Dan Jones replacing Carl Dickinson and Terry Hawkridge who are on the bench.

Crawley FC v Notts County Fc. Pic Steve Robards SR1723114 SUS-170916-160635001

They were without former Newcastle United striker Shola Ameobi who was injured.

Crawley looked the more threatening in the first half with frontman Enzio Boldewijn going close three times with efforts from the right.

Jimmy Smith headed a chance over the bar from a Lewis Young cross.

For Notts County, Jon Stead fired an early chance strsight at keeper Glenn Morris and later set-up Lewis Alessandra who could only manage to head the ball over the bar.

Just before half-time the Magpies had their best chance of the game so far when Lewis Alessandra fired wide from close-range at the second attempt after his initial one was blocked.

The visitors took the lead in the 54th minute when Grant stabbed the ball into the net after Jonathan Forte’s initial shot was saved.

Harry Kewell responded by bringing on Jordan Roberts in place of Payne and they switched from 4-4-2 to 4-3-3.

Then Mousa Sanoh came on for Dannie Bulman to make his league debut.

Notts County saw a shot by Matt Tootle saved from 25 yards and in the final minute Forte lobbed wide of the goal from 40 yards.

However Reds could not create any meaningful chances and finished the game without a single shot on targeton the way to recording a home defeat.

REDS: Morris, Young, Payne (Roberts 57), Boldewijn, Smith (capt), Yorwerth, Evina, Bulman (Sanoh 65), Lelan, Randall, Meite

Subs: Mersin, Connolly, Cox, Tajbakhsh, Camara

NOTTS COUNTY: Collin, Tootle, Duffy, Brisley (Hewitt 46), Grant, Jones, Milsom, Yates, Alessandra (Hawkridge 85), Stead, Forte (A Smith 90)

Subs: Dickinson, Pindroch, Hunt, Walker

REFEREE: John Busby

ATTENDANCE: 2,352 (away 347 away)