Crawley 2 Yeovil 0: Reds enjoy Happy New Year with fine win against Yeovil

Crawley Town welcomed in the New Year with a vibrant 2-0 victory against Yeovil.

Reds fans gave a warm welcome to dean Cox, who crowned a great debut with a key display.

James Collins scores Crawley Town's second goal against Yeovil SUS-170201-164718002

Yorwerth nodded Reds into the lead in the 29th minute when he rose to head Cox’s perfectly taken corner into the net.

Crawley’s second goal came from the penalty spot, scored by James Collins for his 13th goal of the season after Otis Khan brought down Enzio Boldewijn.

Reds handed a full debut to new signing from Leyton Orient, Cox, who lined-up in left midfield.

In the only change from Crawley’s 2-0 defeat at Plymouth on New Year’s Eve, he replaced Jordan Roberts who was on the bench.

Former Reds defender Ryan Dickson played at left-back for the visitors.

Crawley got off to a good start with three chances created in the first 12 minutes.

Jimmy Smith won the ball and put James Collins through on goal, only for him to fire over bar.

Cox nearly found Enzio Boldeijn in front of goal and Boldewijn’s cross in the area narrowly missed Collins.

Yorwerth gave Reds the lead when he headed home a well-taken corner-kick by new signing Cox.

Collins then made it 2-0 in the 39th minute from the penalty spot when he confidently put away high to Artur Ktysiak’s left after Otis Khan fouled Boldewijn.

Yeovil made two chancges at half-time, bringing on Matt Butcher and striker Francoise Zoko for Khan and Storer and changing to 4-4-2.

Cralwey keeper Glenn Morris made a full-length diving save top deny Yeovil as Dickson’s crossed toward Zoko - moments later he was in action again to stop a shot by Eaves.

Cox made way for Roberts in Reds’ first substitution on the hour.

Billy Clifford had a shot from the edge of the area which flew straight to keeper Krysiak.

Reds made their second and third changes as Sanchez Watt and Bobson Bawling came on for Clifford and Boldewijn

Morris made another fine save tol lift Zoko’s shot over the bar as Crawley sealed the three points.

REDS: Morris, Young, Payne, Connolly, Boldewijn (Bawling 88), J.Smith (Capt), Yorwerth, Clifford (Watt 79), Collins, McNerney, Cox (Roberts 60)

Unused subs: Subs: Mersin, Blackman, Djalo, Henderson

Yeovil Town: Krysiak, N.Smith, Mugabi, Lacey, Dawson, Lawless, Eaves, Khan (Butcher 46, Dickson (Capt), Storer, Whitfield (Campbell 73)

Unused subs: Dolan, Maddison, Ezewele, Sowunmi

Referee: Jon Busby

Attendance: 2,304 (342 away)

Man of the Match: Jordan Roberts

