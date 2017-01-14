Crawley boss Dermot Drummy praises team for Hartlepool victory

Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy praised match-winner James Collins for his hard-working display which helped earn Reds the three points against Hartlepool.

The Reds boss also highlighted the contributions of Dean Cox, Jimmy Smith, Billy Clifford, Jimmy Smith and Josh Payne in clinching the all-important 1-0 victory.

Drummy said: “I didn’t think we pressurised enough in the first half although but we still created some chances.

“I said at half-time that Coxy (Dean Cox) was playing a bit too deep for me and I wanted Josh (Payne) to mark that hole a bit more, playing Dean higher up.

“Then we created chances in the second half and then Dean Cox put in a cross he’s probably put in all his career and it was just a great finish by James Collins who led the line fantastically all game.

“I’m really pleased to hang on because at times there were empty legs, while Hartlepool were coming to get the equaliser and we had to defend to the hilt and we were also creating chances where Bobson (Bawling) was countering and the crowd were off their seats.

“That’s what we want at the Checkatrade. It was a good vibe today.

“Tactically we need to look at it sometimes but I also thought we had the quality on the ball in the second half.”

Drummy praised Billy Clifford in the second half which featured a great passing display.

He said: “Billy’s a risk-taker because he plays great balls, if they come off, they look wonderful, if they don’t, the crowd are on his back, but he never stops, he always wants to play that way and that’s a credit.

Drummy also praised his central midfielders Jimmy Smith and Josh Payne who he described as ‘really dogged in midfield.’

Drummy added: “It’s a massive three points for us which keeps us that end of the table.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.