Crawley boss Drummy aims to make one more January signing

Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy wants to make one more signing during this transfer window.

To do this he needs to send a couple of players out on loan to make space in the budget.

The Reds boss is targetting a possible wing-back, and is known to be interested in Brighton’s Rob Hunt, who a few clubs are vying for to take on loan.

Brighton have signed Chelsea full-back Fikayo Tomori on loan until the end of the season, which could now allow Hunt to go out to gain Football League experience.

Drummy no longer sees a new striker as being so important, with James Collins an automatic choice, he is now being supported by Enzio Boldewijn who is playing in a more advanced position, behind the main striker in a new 3-5-2 formation.

Added to this is the good news that injured striker Matt Harrold could be back in training in four weeks.

Drummy said: “Enzio seems more content in this advanced role - we have already spent money on Dean Cox this window and we want to manage the budget well.

“We are aiming to move some players on by the end of the week on loans to generate money.

“We are playing a waiting-game with the wing-back. Plus we have taken a long look at (ex-Arsenal striker on a monthly contract) Sanchez Watt who has a great pedigree and we’re very pleased with him.”

