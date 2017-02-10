Crawley boss Drummy may keep Djalo and Henderson in the side for Luton

Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy is considering keeping Kaby Djalo and Conor Henderson in the team to visit Luton tomorrow.

This follows impressive displays when the midfielders came into the side and contributed to an improved performance to earn a 0-0 draw at Blackpool on Tuesday night.

Conor Henderson. Picture by PW Sporting Photography SUS-170114-185737001

Djalo started a league for the first time in two months, while Henderson was making his second debut since returning to Crawley.

Drummy praised: “Kaby gave us a bit more energy in midfield.

“We know he’s good on the ball but it was his pressing and aggressiveness which impressed me against Blackpool.

“Conor has always been controlled on the ball and can dictate the play with his passing technique.

“I was pleased he actually had a big input on the game.

“Kaby was asking to stay in the team and the training ethic has been good.

“If you are picking the same team there can always be a couple who maybe can become complacent so I need the stimulant of ‘Can I get my place, can I keep my place.’

“They both did well enough to keep their places, but I might change the system, or maybe I won’t change the system.”