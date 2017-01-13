Crawley boss Drummy praises staff for Hartlepool marketing initiative

Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy praised the club’s office staff for the Pay As You Can initiative this weekend.

Fans can pay any amount they like to get in to Saturday’s game against Hartlepool at the Checkatrade Stadium.

Tickets are available in advance from as little as £1 and the club are expecting a bumper crowd to attend, with more than 3,000 tickets already sold.

Drummy said: “Graham Wright (marketing and events manager) has done fantastic to come up with this with Kelly Derham (operations director) and its been driven and publically it’s been well supported.

“It allows fresh faces to come to Crawley to sample the Redz Bar with Rhona Kaye (bar manager), sample the burgers and sample the atmosphere of the game.

“We are getting a great atmosphere at this stadium up here at home games and long may that continue with the fresher faces who will hopefully the supporters of the future.”

Drummy is expecting Hartlepool to offer a difficult attacking threat but is looking to overcome this to clinch what would be Reds’ third successive home win.

“Hartlepool have got very good players up from with (Padraig) Amond up front, (Lewis) Alessandra, their movement is very good as an attacking force. We’ve got to be wary of that.

“On the flip side, we take the initiative to the opposition and we’ll be a force to be reckoned with.”

