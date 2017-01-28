Crawley boss Drummy: ‘We should have composed ourselves at the end’

Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy admitted his side made a mistake which led to the goal which decided the game against Nottingham.

After going behind from a second half headed goal by Thierry Audel, Reds fought back through a long-range ‘fantastic strike’ by James Collins.

But this proved not enough to earn Drummy’s side an away point as former Reds loanee Jonathan Forte scored Notts County a last-minute winner.

Speaking to the Crawley Observer Drummy said: “It was disappointing because we should have composed ourselves at the end to see out the draw, but we didn’t.

“We conceded a late corner which allowed them to put the ball in our box from a set-play.”

Drummy praised his topscorer Collins for putting his side back in the game with an equaliser in the last few minutes.

He said: “James Collins scored a goal from long-trange which was a fantastic strike.

“But on the whole it wasn’t one of our better displays.”

