Crawley draw Coventry City in Checkatrade Trophy

Crawley Town have draw League One club Coventry City away at the Ricoh Arena in the second round (last-32) of the Checkatrade Trophy (Southern Section).

Reds finished second in their group behind Southampton under-21s who they lost to 4-0 last night at St Mary’s Stadium.

Earlier in the competition Crawley beat Colchester United 1-0 and Charlton 2-0.

Group winners Coventry have been unbeaten in the competition, having beaten Wycombe Wanderers 4-2 away last night.

Their earlier group results were a 1-1 draw with Morecambe and a 2-0 win against Chesterfield.

The tie will be played during the week commencing December 5.

