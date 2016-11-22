Crawley look ahead to Grimsby

Crawley Town host Grimsby keen to end a losing league run of three successive defeats.

Reds head coach Dermot Drummy stressed the importance of putting in a good display.

He said: “It’s important we put in a performance and not lose.

“It is very important we keep a clean sheet.”

Reds travelled down to the West Country after training on Monday for what proved to be an aborted game due to the weather.

Drummy hinted recalled player Josh Yorwerth could feature against Grimsby, having returned to the club form his loan at Merthyr Town.

He will be needed to help plug a crisis in defence caused by the absence of central defenders Mark Connolly, Joe McNerney and Alex Davey.

Connolly is being rested for seven days after suffering from concussion during Reds’ 3-1 defeat at Mansfield Town on Saturday.

Joe McNerney is also out having had an exploratory knee operation and Alex Davey is suffering from a bruised shoulder.

Officials at Yeovil are on alert for tonight’s match as Storm Angus has caused havoc in the south west, and the match could yet become a victim of the weather.

