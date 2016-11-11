Crawley look to take three points against Cambridge

Crawley Town will look to get back into winning form when they host Cambridge United on Saturday.

Three recent defeats and three draws mean the Reds are currently on a run of six matches without a win in all competitions.

The Us lie third from bottom but are just four points behind tenth-placed Crawley.

Reds are finding it difficult to win, but are also difficult to beat, having lost once at home this season.

Drummy said: “Any game is a tough game. We need to get three points in the league.

“Draws are not very good for you in the league. If you go unbeaten and have four draws, and have only four points out of 12. We need to get three points.

“The onus is on us to attack. I play attacking football, if we are at home or away, we attack. We won’t sit back at home, that’s for sure.

“They have Shaun Derry, an experienced manager - they have had an indifferent run, but they’ll be fighting for three points the same as us.

“So Shaun will be saying the same as us, they need a win, so have we just got to go out there and make sure we do.”

