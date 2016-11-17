Crawley’s Connolly back for Mansfield clash

Crawley Town defender Mark Connolly will be back in action for Saturday’s visit to Mansfield Town, having recvoered from a bash to his windpipe.

He suffered the blow during Reds’ 3-1 defeat at home to Cambridge United last Saturday, forcing him to leave the field and he had to go to hospital for treatment.

Mark Connolly seen during the Friendly match between Crawley Town and Brighton and Hove Albion at the Checkatrade Stadium in Crawley. July 16, 2016. James Boardman / Telephoto Images +44 7967 642437 SUS-160408-173041002

The bash caused him to miss Tuesday night’s FA Cup replay at Bristol Rovers.

Head coach Dermot Drummy said: “Mark missed the FA Cup game on medical grounds but he is OK to play or be involved.”

Like our Crawley Town Facebook page for all the latest news on the Reds

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!