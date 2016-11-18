Crawley’s Drummy keen to pit his wits against Evans

Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy is relishing the opportunity of competing against former Reds boss Steve Evans on Saturday.

One of his well-known predecessors at Broadfield Stadium, newly appointed Mansfield manager Evans oversaw two successive promotions from the Conference to League One during his five years at the helm.

New Mansfield Town manager, Steve Evans at a press conference at the One Call Stadium on Wednesday, flanked by Caroline Radford, assistant manager Paul Raynor and Chairman John Radford. NNN-161116-180842002

He then went on to guide Rotherham to two promotions into the Championship and kept them up before taking over at former Division One champions Leeds United.

There he lasted for seven and a half months before eventually sacked by chairman/owner Massimo Cellino.

Drummy, a former under-19s and under-21s manager at Chelsea said: “I’m really looking forward to the Mansfield game.

“It will be a great opportunity to pit my wits with Steve Evans who is a really experienced manager who was very successful at Crawley.

“It will be a tough game, but they’re all tough games in this division.

“I think they will be dangerous with their set-plays and we’ve got to take our game to Mansfield.”

Drummy was impressed with the way Reds played during their last game in their FA Cup first round replay.

He wants to continue the spirit and energy generated by Tuesday night’s 4-2 defeat after extra-time to League One play-off challengers Bristol Rovers.

He said: “The FA Cup game was really good with our team spirit and I can’t fault the attitude of the players.

“We competed against a very good Division One team. I was really pleased with that.”

Drummy stressed he would like to see more of the same in League Two games.

He said: “We’ve got to make that standard in every game, that spirit and energy.”

