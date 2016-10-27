Crawley skipper Smith aiming for good start at Carlisle

Crawley skipper Jimmy Smith says Reds must make a good start during this Saturday’s long trek to Carlisle.

Their highflying opponents are currently second in the league the only side still unbeaten in League Two with seven wins and seven draws coming from their first 14 matches.

Smith knows about the strength of their opponents, having played them last season, when they lost 3-1 away in November and in April Reds lost 1-0 at home.

He said: “Carlisle are a very good side, I remember them coming here (Checkatrade Stadium) last year and we need to give them a better game.

“I know a few of their players like Nicky Adams who used to be here. I know it’s going to be a very hard game.”

Smith stressed they must make sure they do not concede a goal early on in the game, which was what happened in their last away game, a 2-1 defeat at Cheltenham during which they conceded a goal in only the third minute.

Smith said: “We’ve learnt from that, we’ve watched the DVD, we’ve worked on it in training.

“Hopefully we go there, we start well and get on the front foot.”

Like our Crawley Town Facebook page for all the latest news on the Reds

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!