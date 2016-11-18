Crawley striker Harrold fit to face Mansfield

Crawley Town striker Matt Harrold is declared as fit to play at Mansfield on Saturday.

This is despite him suffering a broken nose on Tuesday night during Reds’ FA Cup replay at Bristol Rovers.

Harrold has already missed the whole of September and October through knee and Achilles tendon injuries and had played just three matches off the bench.

Head coach Dermot Drummy said: “Matt is available to play and he epitomises the fantastic mentality of our players.”

Defender Andre Blackman returns from suspension, while Mansfield Town loanee striker Adi Yussuf is not allowed to play against the Stags as part of the agreement between the two clubs.

Recent signing Sanchez Watt, a former Arsenal midfielder, is still awaiting international clearance before he can make his second debut, having previously played in India for Kerala Blasters.

Watt previously played 14 games for Reds on loan from the Gunners in 2012 but has yet to feature since being singed at the beginning of November on a short-term deal.

Like our Crawley Town Facebook page for all the latest news on the Reds

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!