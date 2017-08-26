Crawley stun Swindon to secure first league win

Crawley Town bagged their first points of the League 2 season with a stunning win at Swindon Town's County Ground this afternoon.

A first half own-goal from Robins' skipper Olly Lancashire and efforts in the second from Jordan Roberts and the returning Jimmy Smith sealed a superb 3-0 away success for Harry Kewell's side.

Reds, who started the day bottom of the Football League, produced an assured defensive display in the first 45 minutes, before offering some superb counter-attacking stuff after the interval.

The victory is a first in a competitive game for Kewell since he took charge of Crawley earlier in the summer.

Reds climb four places to 20th in the table after claiming their first points this season, while Robins - who started top - drop down to ninth.

Reds made three changes from the team that lost at home to Cambridge United last time out, switching to a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Jimmy Smith, who came in to captain the side, made his first start of the season after recovering from a thing injury that kept him out since the first game in pre-season.

Josh Yorweth started in defence, while Dean Cox completed the three changes for the injured Mark Randall and Mark Connolly with Dutch forward Thomas Verheydt dropped to the bench.

Swindon saw a lot of the ball in the opening exchanges and should have found themselves ahead after ten minutes.

Donal McDermott was superbly picked out on the right-hand side, his side-foot pull back found an unmarked Kaiyne Woolery who completed fluffed his lines.

Robins were rampant, wasting another glorious opening to go in front three minutes later. Chris Hussey's delicious free-kick picked out skipper Olly Lancashire but he headed over from all of eight yards.

Crawley were riding their luck, with Dion Conroy coming agonisingly close after 15 minutes.

His header from a Hussey corner this time struck the crossbar, before falling safe and going out for a goal-kick.

Crawley were starting to get a foothold in the match and nearly took the lead on the half-hour, though, Jordan Roberts' looping free-kick just evaded centre-half Josh Yorwerth at the back post.

That opening seemed to spark Robins into life once more, with Reds' goalkeeper Glenn Morris denying Luke Norris twice in the space of a minute.

Norris plucked a superb pass from McDermott out of the air but fired straight at Norris on 31 minutes. Less than 60 seconds later, Norris' poked effort from a corner was well saved by Crawley's stopper.

Having survived an early barrage, it was Reds who went ahead ten minutes prior to the interval. Lewis Young whipped in a delightful ball, which could only be headed into his own net by Robins skipper Lancashire under pressure from Jordan Roberts.

Reds kicked off the second half with a superb move, which nearly resulted in Panutche Camara netting his first Crawley goal six minutes after the restart.

A flowing move saw Roberts and Cox both involved, before the latter picked out Evina whose fizzed cross found Camara but Lawrence Vigouroux was out quickly to smother his strike.

Reds were looking the more composed after the restart, going close through Roberts on the hour. Roberts, Cox and Camara linked brilliantly, with the latter's flick finding Roberts, though, his strike was stopped by Swindon 'keeper Vigouroux.

Swindon were looking a shadow of the side that were so quick out of the blocks, creating numerous chances in the first half.

Crawley countered with ease for much of the second 45 minutes and had a chance to extend their lead 17 minutes from time.

Robins failed to deal with a corner, with Yorwerth firing over from ten yards out.

Cox's first-time pick out sent Camara racing clear 12 minutes from the end but he decided to cut back in on his left with Vigouroux equal to his effort.

That miss didn't matter, though, as Roberts made it two a minute later. A quick counter saw Smith find Roberts to fire into the bottom corner.

Reds' first points of the new season were then wrapped up by returning skipper Smith six minutes from time. Bulman's pull back found Smith on the edge and he fired past Vigouroux to make it three.

CRAWLEY: Morris; Young, Lelan, Yorweth, Evina; Bulman, Smith; Boldewijn, Cox, Roberts; Camara. Subs: Payne (Camara, 80), McNerney, Mersin, Tajbakhsh, Verheydt, Lewis, Meite (Boldewijn, 78).