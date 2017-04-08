Crawley Town 1 Plymouth Argyle 2: 94th minute goal brings Reds disappointing home defeat

Crawley Town suffered a disappointing last minute defeat to second-placed Plymouth after taking a first half lead.

Reds went 1-0 up against the promotion-chasers thanks to a 28th minute goal for local favourite Dean Cox which was his first for the club.



However Plymouth scored two second half goals to win the match by Graham Carey in the 63rd minute from the penalty spot and in the 90th minute by Ryan Taylor.



Reds made three changes to the side which lost 1-0 at Newport County with Mark Connolly returning from injury in place of the suspended Josh Yorwerth, while Billy Clifford and Dean Cox were preferred to Rhys Murphy and Josh Payne.



Crawley created the first chance of the game when Andre Blackman surged up the left flank and crossed to Enzio Boldewijn who headed over the bar.



Plymouth had a go at the other end when a long goalkick by Luke McCormick went to the opposite end of the pitch, was kept in by Taylor who set-up Graham Carey for a shot, which blazed over the bar.



Reds took the lead when Young crossed from the right for former Leyton Orient star Cox to score from short-range which was his first goal for the club since making his debut at the start of January.



Plymouth made a substitution at half-time with midfielder Craig Tanner replacing left-back Gary Miller and Oscar Threlkeld switched from midfield to fill Miller's position.



Crawley created a nice move as they went in search of a second goal when Clifford combined with Cox who crossed to Collins but the Reds topscorer headed wide from a good position.



They then made a second substitution with Bristol City loanee Paul-Arnold Garita replacing Matty Kennedy up front to partner Taylor.



Blackman was enjoying one of his best games for Crawley and he showed great acceleration on the wing to provide the ball to Collins who headed narrowly wide from a good position.



Plymouth then equalised on 63 minutes when Mark Connolly fouled Antoni Sarcevic and Carey put the spot-kick away narrowly past Glenn Morris.



The visitors might have scored the winner with 16 minutes to go when the huge Garita supplied Tanner who was right in front of goal by lifted his shot over the bar.



Collins was sent-off for getting a second yellow card for an incident with Yann Songo'o which left Reds to play the last 11 minutes with ten men.



Reds made three substitutions as they looked to keep the press for a late winner with Matt Harrold, Ross Payne and Rhys Murphy coming on for Clifford, Kaby Djalo and goalscorer Cox, who received a big round of applause from the home support.



Finally Plymouth scored a 94th minute winner when Songo'o headed to Taylor who hooked in from short-range to send the massive and audible away support into rapture.



REDS: Morris, Young, Connolly, Boldewijn, J.Smith (capt), Blackman, Clifford (Harrold 79), Collins, McNerney, Djalo, Cox (Murphy 84)

Unused subs: Mersin, Payne, Garnett, Bawling, Lelan, Murphy

PLYMOUTH: McCormick (capt), Miller (Tanner 46), Sawyer, Songo'o, Sarcevic, Carey, Bradley, Kennedy (Garita 54), Threlkeld, Taylor, Fox

Unused subs: C.Smith, Spencer, Donaldson, Jervis, Dorel, Garita, Tanner

REFEREE: Ben Toner

ATTENDANCE: 3,432 (1,540 away)

Man of the Match: Dean Cox