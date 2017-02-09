Crawley Town boss Dermot Drummy wants to take improved form at Blackpool into Luton clash

Crawley Town's head coach Dermot Drummy is not revealing if he will continue with the four-man defence he used in their 0-0 draw with Blackpool when they travel to Luton Town on Saturday.

But he was pleased with the side's defending following two 2-1 defeats in the previous games against Stevenage and Notts County.

Drummy believes they showed an improvement which he would like to take to the Hatters.

He said: "A point makes a difference and the performance was pleasing as well.

"It was fortuitous maybe in they (Blackpool) missed the penalty and luck was with us.

"But I was pleased with the shape of the team and the defensive element, having given away late goals in previous games which was a massive disappointment.

"So an improvement all-round in the mental side of the game."

Drummy changing from a 3-5-2 to 4-3-3 system following some costly slip-ups in their last two games and he was pleased with the results.

He said: "We switched the formation and changed to a back-four because of the suspension of Josh Yorwerth and I thought this gave us some more balance.

"I'm happy playing a four. It gives us overloads. We are learning a three. We are more comfortable with a four because we haven't played with a three too many times with a three.

"With Luton coming up, I will look at each side we go against and see if three is better or if we need the four, so I will keep my cards close to my chest.

"In previous times a lot of the goals was down to elementary errors. Orient was a very disappointing performance, some of the marking has been slack.

"Against Stevenage we let in a goal with proably ten players in our box defending.

"Sometimes for me the strategy to attack is more important than the shape we play.

"The wing-backs have got to be physically superior, fit people than the defence. Some players are better off playing further up the pitch. It's horses for courses at times."