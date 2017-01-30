Crawley Town boss Drummy could make new signing on transfer deadline day

Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy is hoping to make another new signing on transfer deadline day.

The Reds boss hopes to bring in one more player, believed to be a striker from a National League club, before the deadline of 11pm tomorrow (Tuesday) to boost his squad.

However to afford it he needs to create room in the budget by sending two players out on loan.

Drummy said: “We need to tell fans that we are not in a position to spend £200,000 on a player.

“We are Crawley, who have 2,000 fans, so we cannot afford what some clubs are arranging.”

So far this window Crawley have signed midfielder Dean Cox, who had been released by Leyton Orient and ex-Arsenal midfielder Conor Henderson on a permanent contract.

On Thursday Reds recruited former Derby County and Northampton defender Josh Lelan on an 18-month contract.

In the other direction, Mitchell Beeney and Alex Davey returned to Chelsea earlier this month having completed loan spells at Crawley.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.