Crawley Town boss Drummy demands a positive mental attitude against Plymouth

Dermot Drummy wants to pick a team capable of taking points off leaders Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

He wants to emulate other clubs who have earned victories at Home Park this season.

Drummy said: “It wasn’t daunting for Barnet or Grimsby, was it?

“We are going there with a positive mental attitude. I’ve got to look at the people on the pitch and decide who can go to Plymouth and I have to pick a team which I think can mentally withstand it.

“We have watched them and studied them and we know we have to instil this mentality and stay positive.

“We can get at them. Every three points is up there. We have to go there and fight for everything.”

Drummy warned: “We mustn’t give a goal away in the first ten minutes, like we did against Orient. Yes it is getting back on the DVDs and pointing out but somewhere along the line it is the responsibility of the players.

“If we don’t do that at Plymouth the same thing will happen and we will end up in the same boat.”

