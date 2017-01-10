Crawley Town boss Drummy expects tough game against Whitehawk

Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy expects a tough battle tonight against National League South side Whitehawk in the Sussex Senior Cup quarter-final.

Reds are hoping to gain revenge for an humiliating 6-1 defeat suffered under former manager Dean Saunders when the two teams met at the same stage of the competition in 2015.

The Brighton club have signed experienced striker Kevin Lisbie, who has played in the Premier League with Charlton for who made more than 100 appearances and scored 16 goals.

Drummy is expecting to hand an opportunity to players who have not been starting matches to show what they can do.

However he is taking the competition seriously.

Drummy said: “We have everyone fit, except for Matt Harrold, and this will be a chance for those who haven’t played to get minutes.

“I am expecting this to be a very tough game.

“We take every game seriously and we expect nothing but a 100 per cent effort from the players.”

Crawley won their way into the last-eight with victories in the early rounds over Langney Wanderers and Horsham YMCA.

The Hawks booked their place by beating Burgess Hill Town and Lewes.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.