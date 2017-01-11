Crawley Town boss Drummy interested in Brighton defender

Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy is interested in taking defender Rob Hunt on loan from Brighton.

The 21-year-old product of their youth system is getting close to the Championship club’s first team, having played the full 90 minutes of Seagulls’ third round FA Cup win over MK Dons on Saturday.

Brighton are considering loaning him out to get Football League experience later this month when other defenders in the club return to full fitness.

However Crawley are competing with Portsmouth and Oldham to secure his services.

Drummy said: “A few clubs want the player. He’s a very talented full-back who can play on the left or the right.

“He would be a good addition to the squad - it’s all in Brighton’s hands.”

Drummy is not expected to make any more new signings this week.

