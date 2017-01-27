Crawley Town boss Drummy praises ‘fantastic effort’ of staff and fans

Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy has praised the work of the staff and fans who tried to get Saturday’s game against Portsmouth on.

He likes the collective spirit shown as people worked together to support the club.

But he corrected the fans, mainly from Portsmouth, who claimed on social media that Crawley wanted to call the game off.

Drummy said: “We made the decision and got blowers on the pitch.

“It was a good show of support by fans Ken Blackmore and Dan Brown, who were working here on Friday evening until 11pm.

“It was a fantastic effort to try to play it. Volunteers answered our call both this week and last to remove the covers. The fans are brilliant, a very helpful environment.

“When you wake up and find out the game has been called off, some people put two and two together and make five!”

