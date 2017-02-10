Crawley Town boss Drummy wants to cut out mistakes against Luton Town

Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy wants his side to concentrate on not allowing Luton Town to get an early lead.

Going behind early on in the game has been a common feature on the road this season which has often given them too much to pull back.

In the lead-up to tomorrow’s game Drummy has been reminding players of their responsibilities and has even been looking at how he manages the team to see how he could improve.

Crawley beat Luton 1-0 at Kenilworth Road in March last season with Matt Harrold scoring the decisive goal.

Reds won again, 2-0, at home in September thanks to goals by James Collins and Enzio Boldewijn.

But despite their good record, Drummy knows the fifth-placed Hatters are a strong attacking force.

He said: “Luton are a different side. They play a very open, attacking game and they can hurt you.

“We went to watch them and I am making a plan to make sure we don’t concede early, which has been a problem away from home against the good sides.

“And make sure we stay in the game and hopefully have something to hurt Luton with.”

Drummy is keen to cut-out the mistakes which have led to their opponents getting a cheap advantage.

He said: “A good result would be a point. And what I feel is a mental focus and eradicate errors.

“We have been reviewing some of the performances with Matt and we have been making elementary errors when we go away from home.

“Losing the ball in our own third and gifting goals to teams, even when we’ve pointed out some situations.

“Drumming it home to the players about their responsibilities of the game-management side of it, and I include myself in that, I actually think I’ve got to look at myself in how I manage the situations.

“You can’t keep on saying its the players - I pick the players and I’m the manager.

“It’s a review of everything, but mentally, making sure we are set-up not to concede early is a very important factor when we go away from home.”