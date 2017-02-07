Crawley Town boss Drummy warns of changes as Reds travel to Blackpool

Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy has warned he may make changes to his side which visits Blackpool tonight (Tuesday).

Reds go into the game having lost four of their last six matches.

This included two straight 2-1 defeats against Notts County and Stevenage.

The Tangerines are also on a poor run, with no wins from their last five matches, four of which have been draws.

Drummy said: “In fairness a lot of the players have played a lot of games.

“So it might be a situation where some of our players who have been waiting, get an opportunity and they’ll need to take it.

Drummy demanded his side steps things up and gets something from the game.

He said: “I think we’ve got to get points on the board, end of story.

“Because otherwise teams at the bottom who are playing for their lives could get on a run.”

Drummy said: “We’ve got to get our quality back. We are a good side, it’s not going to get bad overnight.

“We have to hold our hands up and say we’re disappointed with what’s going on at the moment.

“We have to get either three points or a draw because in this league three points gets you three positions up and it eases the pressure.

“But if we don’t get three points we are staying where we are.”