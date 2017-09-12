Crawley Town boss Harry Kewell may make changes for Stevenage clash

Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell is expected to make changes to the side to travel to take on Stevenage at the Lamex Stadium tonight (Tuesday).

Jordan Roberts, Mark Connelly and Thomas Verheydt all missed Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at Colchester through injury.

Reds are trying to get Roberts fit in time to play, so he can continue his good form after scored three goals in two matches against Swindon and Yeovil.

Kewell told the Crawley Observer: “We’ve got a big game now against Stevenage and the boys have got to be recovered and prepared.

“Jordan Roberts received a nasty injury in the Yeovil game. We are working 24/7 on it and hopefully we can work some magic.

“It’s an opportunity to correct it but these guys have got to want to believe - if they believe in it, it will happen.”

Kewell hinted he may make some changes as he bears in mind Crawley’s next match coming at home against Notts County on Saturday.

He told their club’s website: “We’ll be looking to adjust a few things - it’s a lot of games in a short space of time and you don’t want to burn out players.”

Stevenage are managed by Darren Sarll whose background is in non-league football, whose previous clubs as a player include Bedford Town and Dunstable Town.

They lie in fifth place in the League 2 table with three wins and two draw to their name and only one defeat.

This came on Saturday when they lost 2-1 at home to Lincoln City.