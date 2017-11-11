Crawley Town boss Harry Kewell pleased with Reds’ second-half improvement against Forest Green

Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell was pleased with the way Reds improved after the break against Forest Green after a poor first half display.

In the opening 45 minutes the visitors dominated possession and hit both the post and crossbar as they went in search of an opening goal.

Kewell made two substitutions at half-time, bringing on Josh Payne and Josh Yorwerth for Dannie Bulman and Lewis Young.

He was rewarded by a much-improved second half display during which Crawley could have found the net.

Kewell said: “That certainly was a game of two halves.

“Forest Green were excellent first half, I thought we were slow, I thought we were sloppy, we were second to the ball.

“They were passing, doing little different movements, getting in behind, created a lot of problems, hit the bar.

“They could have definitely gone 1-0 up. We had one or two chances but I felt things needed to be changed.

“Second half we made those changes and we were like a different team; transformed. The attacking side of it was fantastic, hitting the bar, creating chances.

“We must understand when we get on top of teams, when we’ve rode our luck in the first half, when we do have opportunities, we need to punish them.

“It seems to be the same old things, we put pressure, put pressure, put pressure, then it’s a sucker punch.

“When we have shots we have got to follow-in and like wise when they have shots they have got to follow-in.”

Kewell was delighted his players supported Dutch striker Thomas Verheydt who was back after a two-month injury lay-off.

He said: “Credit to my boys. They didn’t really panic. We created for Thomas, fantastic, loved it.

“There are a lot of question marks over Thomas; we believe in him. He has just come back from a serious injury. It was fantastic for him to get out there and get his first goal. It’s a big ask, it’s a difficult league.

“But I thought they were excellent second half, especially Yorwerth and Payne as well.”