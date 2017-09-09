Crawley Town boss Harry Kewell relishes opportunity to lift bar higher

Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell wants his players to concentrate on their jobs as they go in search of their third successive victory at Colchester United today.

Reds are on a roll having beaten both former league leaders Swindon Town and 12th-placed Yeovil Town in their last two games.

But they have not managed three wins in a row since March 2015, a record the Crawley boss is keen to break.

He denies there is a psychological barrier preventing ther team from continuing their winning form.

Kewell said: “It had better not be in their minds. I hope they have an understanding of what I’m about and what I need and what I’m trying to achieve.

“It’s nice to be put in this kind of situation to break a tradition, to go that little bit higher.

“They have to focus on what they’ve got to do, they’ve got to focus on how we’ve structered how we are going to play this weekend and if they do that we’re in with a chance!”

Kewell is looking forward to an exciting battle with Colchester, whose style of play he respects.

He said: “I believe Colchester will be our toughest test.

“They are a footballing side, he (manager John McGreal) loves to play a very adventurous style of football.

“It will be a very good test for us, I think you will see a good game of football.

“Obviously they are at home, so they will have to make the first move and then we’ll try to to stop that, then we’ll try to counter-react that kind of situation.

“So I think it will be a good test for us as we all ove to play football - so I’m interested to see how this game’s going to go.”