Crawley Town boss Harry Kewell warns Cardiff loanee Ibrahim Meite to focus on Notts County game after ‘wonderful goal’

Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell praised his trio of players who made their first league starts in the 1-1 draw against Stevenage on Tuesday night.

Josh Doherty, and Ibrahim Meite both impressed the boss and are pushing to keep their places against Notts County at the Checkatrade Stadium tomorrow.

However Dennon Lewis had to come off at half-time in midweek after a blow to his head is ruled out from playing this weekend by the concussion rules.

Kewell said: “Josh Doherty came in for the first time, hasn’t had a good pre-season behind him but I know him and I know his attitude, he will get up to speed very quickly.

“I thought his performance was good, first time out, he said he absolutely loved it and wants more, so he has the right attitude to be able to push for a start.

“Dennon Lewis has been excellent throughout the whole campaign so far but unfortunately he’s taken a blow to the head and with the new rules of concussion, you have to be careful.

“So he’s the only one that’s probably doubtful; he wants to play but rules are rules.

“You have to have the right attitude to be part of my squad and the players know that. If you don’t have that they’ll find themselves not part of the squad.

“But for me the players are showing they have the right attitude and are willing to work.

“When they get the opportunity to get in the team then they’ll take it.”

Kewell complimented Cardiff City loanee Ibraham Meite highly after he scored on his full debut but warned he must now concentrate on the next game.

He said: “Ibrahim did extremely well and could have probably nicked it in the end, but we are happy we did take a point away from home ‘cos it was a tough game.

“But that’s in the complete background - he did score a wonderful goal, he’s got to continue now and he’s got to focus on the game we are going to play a tough opposition this weekend.

“It’s going to be a tough game for us but we’re going to be ready and prepared.”