Crawley Town boss Kewell attacks the Heyd-ters

Reds head coach Harry Kewell hit out at critical comments made towards striker Thomas Verheydt.

He said: “It’s disappointing when you here things people say. He’s an excellent player, an excellent professional. He works to the bone every day - he wants to score goals.

“It takes time to adapt. People don’t realise he’s come from a different country, he’s moved, he’s got a young family. It takes time.

“He’s disappointed with himself if he doesn’t score. Fantastic he got in there (and scored).

“We’ll keep working into those areas and he will get more goals. Scoring goals is one of the hardest things in football and that’s why goalscorers are paid the big money. When people sit there and say it’s so easy to do - it’s not! I’d love to see everyone else go out there and try and do it.

“It’s easy to stand in front of people striking a ball and get hit with it, no problem. When you’ve got to go and try to curl it around people, around the ‘keeper and put it in the net with pressure coming it’s hard!

“At least we are trying. We are working hard here every day and try to get those chances. And they will more goals will come!”