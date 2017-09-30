Crawley Town boss Kewell: We’re heading in the right direction

Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell has full faith and confidence in his side, despite their lack of consistency.

Reds sit in 19th place in the League Two table after ten games with three wins, including just one at home, but Kewell is not concerned and has full confidence that his side can find some form.

He said: “It’s been tough to take. After the good performance against Barnet and to come out in the first 35 minutes (against Newport County) and put a marker down to how we are going to play and get the reward with the goal, then to completely stop everything we’ve done.

“I can only put it down to just ‘one of those games’.

“The performances have been fantastic for me and we’re heading in the right direction. I’ve said from day one, it’s going to take time and people have got to realise that.

“We all just have to be patient. That includes myself, the players and everyone associated with the club.”

However, Kewell does believe the fans were justified in showing their discontent at Tuesday’s defeat with boos, but maintains that his players do everything they can to repay the fans’ faith.

He added: “They were justified for that game. I’m not going to sit here and defend my team.

“I was shell-shocked, I don’t know what happened. We can just put it to the side and say it was just one of those games because it does happen but we will continue to play the way we want to play.

“Boos are boos, you can’t please everybody. We’ve just to concentrate as a team and as a club to go out there and do whatever we can to get that three points.

“It’s one of the hardest things to do in football is to create and that is why strikers get paid that little bit more, than other players because they have more responsibility.

“My strikers are trying, they are doing everything but it’s just not falling for them at the moment and that’s what happens in football.

“I have full confidence in all my attacking players that they will start hitting the back of the net.”