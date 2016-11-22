Crawley Town clash with Yeovil postponed due to waterlogged pitch

Crawley Town’s League Two clash at Yeovil Town tonight has been postponed owing to a waterlogged pitch at Huish Park.

The effects of Storm Angus are being felt in the South West with flash flooding in Somerset.

The fixture was cast into doubt this morning with Yeovil revealing fears for the condition of the playing surface.

The Glovers had said that ground staff would be monitoring the pitch ahead of the game due to heavy rain - a U-turn from Monday when they said they game would go ahead.

But the pitch has failed at inspection this afternoon, meaning the 7.45pm kick-off has been postponed.

A Yeovil club statement said: “Somerset has bore the brunt of Storm Angus over the last few days, resulting in standing water on the centre circle and at the far end of the pitch towards the Radio Cabs Away End.

“With further rain forecast from four o’clock this afternoon and the pitch already saturated and unable to take on more water, the decision has been made to postpone the fixture to avoid unnecessary inconvenience to supporters, staff and officials for the clubs.

“Both Town manager Darren Way and Crawley boss Dermot Drummy were present and happy with the decision.”

It is the first League Two match to feel the ill-effects of the weather tonight and suffer a postponement.

