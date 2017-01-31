Crawley Town defender Chris Arthur signs for Woking on one-month loan

Crawley Town defender Chris Arthur has gone out on a one-month loan deal to his former club, National League club Woking.

Head coach Dermot Drummy said: “Chris needs games and this is a good move for him to a club and set-up he is familiar with.”

The Reds boss has hinted he would have to make space in the budget for a new signing by reducing the payroll.

Arthur has made 12 appearances including three starts since joining Reds last summer from the Cards.

But he has not figured in the League since the 3-1 home defeat to Cambridge United last November, although he has played in five cup ties for Reds since then.

